Dear Editor:
President Biden has double standards.
If foreigners want to fly into the U.S., they must prove that they have been vaccinated or tested negative for Covid 19 only a few hours before boarding the airplane.
If thousands or millions of unvaccinated illegal aliens want to walk into the U.S., they don’t have to do anything. We don’t have a complete wall and network of deterrents to stop them. And Biden issues orders and regulations to prevent border patrol agents from doing their jobs effectively to prevent criminals and sick illegals from entering our country.
I believe that a verse in the Bible warns that “a double standards man is untrustworthy in all things.”
Woodrow Wilcox
Dyer, Indiana
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.