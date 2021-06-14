Dear Editor:
Some 25 years ago I commenced writing pieces warning about the coming national gun frenzy. It has occurred exactly as I predicted it would.
Those early days, when gun freaks were considered by many to be at least half nuts, were in fact just the leading edge of the burgeoning gun insanity that now has the United States in a firm, permanent grasp.
As sort of icing on the gun cake, a California judge, a few days ago, ruled that the assault-style AR-15 rifle, is "a perfect combination of home defense weapon and homeland defense equipment."
I don't know whether the judge expects to shoot fellow American citizens or some foreign invader, but at least he acknowledges that assault-style rifles are intended for, and only good for, shooting people.
Far-right news outlets blaring about "The Big Win for Gun Rights in California," declare that in California in 2018 "there were 1,515 deaths by knives or other cutting instruments and only 297 by rifles."
What they fail to mention is that in that same year, in that same place, there were 3,184 total gun deaths.
I quote from the Brady Campaign, "During the 1980's and early 1990's, California's firearm mortality rate was consistently higher than in the rest of the U.S. The state responded by enacting the strongest gun laws in the country. As a result of these strong laws, the state's firearm mortality rate decreased 56% from 1993 to 2016."
It's interesting, if depressing, to acknowledge that even the nicest families now feel obliged to own a people-killing machine, aka semi-automatic weapon, apparently just because "everybody else has one!"
With the nation awash in semi-automatic pistols and "black" rifles, it's safe to say that the majority of people killed with these weapons will suffer an accidental death at the hands of a family member.
Now a perhaps surprising conclusion to my years of pleading for gun sanity:
The war for gun sanity is over. Ended. Kaput. The guns have won an overwhelming victory. Gun insanity is here to stay and will never, never go away.
And you know what: I find that I have surrendered. I feel a sense of peace that I did my best and lost. I no longer care about gun accidents and death. Shootings aren't even important news anymore--it's all so ho-hum.
AND I DON'T CARE.
Norman D. Voiles
Rural Rushville
