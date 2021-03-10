Dear Editor:
Our Congressman Greg Pence voted against helping ordinary people in his district; he voted against the American Rescue Act, the COVID relief bill. This will send: 1) $1400 to adults, 2) $400 that the federal government will add to state unemployment benefits, 3) money to safely reopen schools, 4) money that keeps firefighters and police working. But in the last Congress he had no trouble voting for tax cuts for this country’s richest - a permanent tax cut for them but only a measly short term cut for the rest of us.
Do you really want this guy to continue representing you? You’ll get the $1400 and everything else above because of Democrats who carried the ball across the finish line. Can’t Pence hear the voices of those struggling to keep their small businesses running? Or the voices of those struggling to pay rent and mortgages? These needs will also be addressed when the Senate passes this American Rescue Act. What will Senators Young and Braun do? We need people in DC who hear the voices of people who can’t donate to campaigns. We need people in DC who see elected office as a way of serving the common good – of helping people when they’re down.
Sr. Noella Poinsette, O.S.F.
Director of Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation
Sisters of St. Francis
Oldenburg
