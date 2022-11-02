Dear Editor:
Five questions for every Republican candidate on a ballot within reach of this newspaper. Everyone: Township Trustees, Sheriffs, Council seats at any level, Judges, Prosecutors, Mayors, Indiana Legislature, US Congress. And irrespective of whether or not you have an opponent. Not all these issues are dealt with by local government, but they affect us locally, so even local candidates should let us know where their hearts are.
1. Who won the 2020 presidential election? No hiding behind statements about who was certified or who occupies the White House. Who really won – Biden or Trump? A one word answer. It's that simple.
2. Without cowering behind the Second Amendment or the Heller decision, why do you think a civilian NEEDS a military grade weapon?
3. What's the point in forcing a 15 year old girl to carry a pregnancy to term? Be sure to speak to readers who don't believe that life begins at conception.
4. What's wrong with making millionaires, billionaires and big business pay a fair share of taxes?
5. What's wrong with letting the public know who's financing your political campaigns and pulling your strings?
The undersigned asks the Greensburg Daily News to receive and publish the candidates' responses, but predicts that lack of candidates' political courage won't cost the newspaper much paper and ink.
Kenneth Baran
Batesville, Indiana
