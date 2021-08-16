Dear Editor:
The paper published, on the 12th, a cartoon that was humorous as to its extreme. I found little truth in it. Sea level rise to put out the fires, all due to man-made global warming?
Sea levels have been steadily rising since the last ice age, per NOAA a rise of 8 to 9 inches since 1880. Not disastrous by any means. By 2050 another 2.1 inches rise is predicted by an International Team of Scientists, located in Europe.
As wildfires continue to ravage California and other western states, a new study from the Goldwater Institute in Arizona and the Mackinac Center for Public Policy in Michigan sheds light on how poor forest management, not climate change that many politicians want to blame, is the real culprit. Canada has better forest management policies and has recorded 3,600 wildfires so far this year, compared to 41,000 across the United States.
Randy Miller
Orient, Ohio
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.