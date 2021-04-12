Dear Editor:
With Earth Day near, sustainability is top-of-mind. As a rancher, I am proud that I provide both high-quality beef for consumers today, and maintain the land to provide a better future for generations to come.
Our family-owned farm works diligently to protect the land and water while providing quality care for our animals and growing crops. We plant cover crops to prevent soil erosion, feed cattle ethanol byproducts to reduce waste and use automatic waterers supplied from natural springs to minimize the impact on commercial water sources.
Regular soil tests help us determine if and when fertilizer should be applied. We even use high tech mats to capture manure from the herd during the winter, which then fertilizes crops in the spring.
This type of ingenuity and resourcefulness is practiced by farmers and ranchers all over the country.
I’m committed to continuous improvement so that we can produce the beef consumers know and love, while preserving our natural resources. It’s a practice that will allow us to continue living off this land, generation after generation.
Tim Schwab
Kopp Land & Livestock
Batesville
