Dear Editor:
Is your family struggling to make ends meet? Could you or someone you know use assistance with paying for utilities, accessing a food pantry, or connecting to job training or employment services?
We are proud to serve as navigators for families like yours – expertly assisting you in finding high-quality child care and connecting you with additional opportunities to meet your needs. Call 812-232-3952 x2 to learn more!
In most Indiana communities, child care demand far outweighs the supply. Four out of 10 Hoosier children live in a child care desert, where there is only one child care seat, or less, for every three children. Only 25% of known early childhood education programs qualify as high quality.
In Rush County, only 37.6% of children who may need care are able to be served by the available licensed capacity of care.
As part of the Child Care Resource and Referral Network, Chances And Services for Youth Child Care Resource and Referral (CCR&R), works to not only expand access to early learning care and education opportunities, but they are a trusted and knowledgeable resource for families, providers and community leaders that helps connect them to early care and education services, support and information.
Chances And Services for Youth CCR&R works with families in our community to provide child care and community resource referrals. When families need child care or need to connect to resources within the community, they have the opportunity to connect with a Family Engagement Specialist to receive the support they need.
Family Engagement Specialists provide enhanced referrals for families with children ages 0-3, school-aged children, children with special needs and those experiencing homelessness, education on choosing a quality child care program, and information on child care program laws and regulations to assist families in choosing quality care that best fits their family’s needs.
Family Engagement Specialists are also proud to serve as family resource navigators available to connect your family with additional opportunities to meet your needs.
CCR&R also provides support for emerging child care programs, assisting them in navigating the child care licensing process and connecting both current and emerging programs to resources available both locally and through state partners. They work to recruit new programs in high need areas, facilitate networking among programs, and promote high-quality care among programs.
Their work continues in supporting local communities in understanding the landscape of care and increasing awareness of high-quality child care’s importance and impact within their communities and regions. They offer workshops for community members, employers and employee groups to share the data related to child care in their area. They also work with employers to help build work-life policies and programs related to employees’ child care needs.
Chances And Services for Youth CCR&R provides this support not just to Rush County. Their service area of 24 counties across Central Indiana also includes Bartholomew, Brown, Clay, Delaware, Fayette, Greene, Hancock, Henry, Johnson, Madison, Montgomery, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, Sullivan, Union, Vermillion, Vigo and Wayne Counties. While their central office is located in Vigo County, they have specialists stationed in remote offices throughout South-Central Indiana.
If you're interested in learning more about the work of your Child Care Resource and Referral, you can contact them at 800-886-3952.
Darilyn Bedel
Rushville, Ind.
