Church needs help feeding children
Dear Editor:
Hello, My name is Rose.
I attend a wonderful little church in Greensburg called Heritage Bible Church. Our young pastor Mattew Metz and his wife Emily Metz are wonderful people and great roll models. For the past three or four years, Emily and Matt have made it their mission to have what we call “Kidsclub” every Wednesday evening.
We are beyond blessed to be able to share the gospel with kids and teens. Our goal at Kidsclub is to do just that. We teach them about God, play games and we also feed all the kids.
Unfortunately, the meal we feed to some of the kids may be the only one they receive that day.
Our attendance keeps growing in size and we are so grateful for that. With that said, we are in need of a multipurpose building. We love our little church, but with winter months approaching we are in desperate need to continue with Kidsclub but we can’t house them all.
We know someone in our community can help with this.
It is for such a good cause. These kids depend on us. Matt and Emily deserve it as well.
Please spread the word and also let others know that on Sept. 25 and 26 our church will be having a sale along with a bake sale to help with funding. Our church is located at 917 N. Michigan Avenue, Greensburg.
Thank you. God will provide.
Rose Cox, Greensburg
