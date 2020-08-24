Dear Editor:
I just read your editorial on absentee voting by mail for the November 3rd election. I fear you are confusing the voters, because it states that we are forcing voters to vote in person and refusing to let them vote by mail.
Absentee voting by mail has always been available. I understand that it states that the Governor will not allow no excuse voting by mail. (I would have to check, but I’m not sure this is solely his decision. I believe it has to be approved by the Indiana Election Commission through the Secretary of State’s office.) In the primary, it was made available with no reason declared as to why a person was voting by mail. However, there are 12 reasons that a person can vote by mail, and I am reasonably certain that one of them could apply to anyone wanting to vote by mail instead of going to the polls.
And while it is true that many voters chose to vote absentee by mail in the spring because of the virus, the available time was shortened for in-person voting from a month to six days. In those six days, Rush County had 250 people vote absentee in person. And for those voters who chose or prefer to vote in person, we used every precaution which included, face masks, face shields, hand sanitizer, social distancing, and wiping the machines, pens, styluses and table surfaces with disinfectant. We also asked (not required) voters to wear face masks.
Rush County already has 150 absentee by mail applications for the general election, and ballots will not be mailed until the middle of September.
I would appreciate it if you would inform the voters that they may vote by mail, even though the governor is not in favor of “no excuse voting by mail.”
Thank you very much.
Debbie Richardson
Rush County Election Deputy
