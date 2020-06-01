Dear Editor:
Enough is enough! I understand the need to protect our most vulnerable population from Covid-19, but the enforced isolation in elder facilities is bordering on cruelty.
My mother-in-law and father-in-law reside at the Morning Breeze Retirement Community. First and foremost, I would like to state that the staff there has done an incredible job and should be hailed as heroes.
My father-in-law contracted Covid-19 there in March and died from the virus. My mother-in-law has been in lockdown IN HER ROOM since mid-March. She lost her husband of 67 years on March 28th. She has tested negative for Covid and the facility has had no new cases for over 3 weeks. Yet, she is still on lockdown in HER ROOM. Eleven weeks without her husband of 67 years and still no visitors allowed in any form. This policy is bordering on elder abuse, plain and simple.
Why there can't be immediate family visits with masks, social distancing and outside is beyond understanding. The detrimental mental health toll is of higher risk than contracting the virus with the aforementioned conditions in place.
I understand it is difficult for government officials to strike the right balance on safety, but we've crossed the line into the absurd. If anything happens to my bereaved and depressed mother-in-law due to this over-reactive policy, I lay the responsibility at the feet of Governor Holcomb.
Dana Rust
Richmond, Virginia
