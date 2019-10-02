Dear Editor,
Recently, the rezoning for the landfill to expand was on the agenda for the County Plan Commission under simply Bex Farms...rezoning. Suddenly, once again this issue was tabled. There is no sight of it on the agenda this month of October.
This is a serious issue for our community as it affects the health and safety of our water sources. IDEM will tell you that this is OK. IDEM also told Franklin Indiana their water was safe to drink according to a Channel 13 Investigates report; Franklin now has Erin Brochovich involved in their issue.
I want to point out some quotes from a currently released article by FOX news titled "More than 100,000 cancer cases could be caused by contaminants in tap water, study finds." The studies they quoted say the following: "Yet the latest research shows that contaminants present in the water at those concentrations - perfectly legal - can still harm human health." "It also found that those who rely on public water sources in smaller communities are more at risk than in larger ones." "The study reiterated that most of the water they tested was in compliance with national drinking water standards." "We need to prioritize source water protection, to make sure that these contaminants don't get into the drinking water supplies to begin with."
Our landfill is shown on a DNR aquifer sensitivity map.
A finger of our aquifer runs under the landfill according to a DNR map.
We have a higher than the national average of cancer deaths in our county.
The AMA does not want a landfill anywhere near an aquifer.
The vast majority of county wells and all the City of Greensburg wells draw from this aquifer.
A State Board of Health memorandum that I have a copy of on the closed section of the landfill already showed that: "Sampling conducted during 1985 indicates the potential threat to the aquifer of concern has increased."
Why go down this road again? Let's start doing what we can to protect our water sources.
County Plan, how about the next time this issue comes up you list it as rezone for expansion of landfill so that we the people are aware?
Watch for and protest the expansion of this landfill!
Call your county commissioners and members of the Planning Commission and let them know where you stand.
County Commissioners:
Rick Nobbe: rjnobbe@landolakes.com (812) 593-1099
Jerome Buening: jbuening6813@gmail.com (812) 593-0178
Mark Koors: mkoors@globeasphalt.com (812) 525-0221
Contact the Plan Commission board through Krista Duvall, Area Plan Director:
areaplandirector@decaturcounty.in.gov
Jean Johannigman
Greensburg
