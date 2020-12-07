Dear Editor,
Several people have received letters that Local Records Office provides a copy of the only document that identifies the property owner of the property.
If the property owner is interested in receiving the copy, they are to send $89 to the Local Records in Indianapolis.
This has been an ongoing issue that the Recorder’s Offices have been dealing with. Local Records is not local in Decatur County.
if anyone would like a copy of their deed, instead of paying $89, they should receive one from our office for $1 per page. Generally, most deeds are one or two pages.
Please stop by your local Recorder's Office. If there are any questions, our office is here to help.
Dottie Robbins,
Decatur County Recorder
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.