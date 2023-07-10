Dear Editor:
I see a problem with a security policy adopted by the Decatur County Commissioners and the Decatur County Sheriff's Department: the requirement that all visitors will sign in and out of the building. This same procedure was deemed improper at the Wyoming County Courthouse in New York state.
This requirement is a direct violation of the 4th Amendment, "The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects against unreasonable searches and seizures shall not be violated."
Giving up your name, when signing in, is not being secure in your papers. You do not have to give up your right to privacy to enter a public building. This policy must be rescinded.
RJ Miller
Greensburg, Ind.
