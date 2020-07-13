Dear Editor:
The COVID-19 pandemic has hit our nation hard, and we are still waiting on an adequate federal response.
The Gospels tell us to care for those in need, and yet we are still waiting on a federal response to the pandemic worthy of the chaos it is creating.
Indiana has an unemployment rate over 11%, and federal expanded unemployment benefits are set to run out at the end of the month. It is time for the Senate to act, and Senators Young and Braun must lead the way.
The Senate's response must focus on providing aid to those with the most urgent needs in our community.
S. Rose Marie Weckenmann, OSF
Oldenburg
