Decatur Co. vaccine update
Dear Editor:
The Decatur County Health Department would like to say “thank you” to the citizens of Decatur County and other surrounding counties for receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations since we started our clinics in mid-January 2021.
We continue with vaccinations on Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3:50 p.m. by appointment at our office, 801 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg. Please pre-register online at Ourshot.in.gov or call 765-570-3153 and ask for Angie.
We offer all three vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. The Pfizer vaccine is available for ages 12 and above as a two-shot series, Moderna for 18 and up as a two-shot series, and Johnson & Johnson for age 18 and up as a single shot.
Also, DCHD COVID-19 testing site has moved from Railroad Street to our office (801 N. Lincoln Street). Call Angie at 765-570-3153 for appointments Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
DCHD and IDOH would strongly encourage everyone 12 years and older to receive the required and recommended vaccines in their county to protect each other and their families. The number of children and adults who are getting vaccinated has decreased in recent months.
The local health department clinics come with a continued nationwide push by CDC and states to catch up children’s immunizations from age 6 months to 18 years that were delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools in this area reopen in early August. It is important for the school children to be up to date with their vaccine- preventable vaccines.
DCHD will be vaccinating children who are either uninsured, enrolled in Medicaid or underinsured (insurance not covering vaccinations). Our next children immunization clinics are July 7, 21, 28 and August 11 and 25. Call 812-663-8301 for appointments.
Decatur County Health Dept.
Christian church in the spotlight again
Dear Editor:
The controversy in the Southern Baptist Convention over systemic racism (critical race theory) points to the politicized nature of Christianity from the beginning.
The earliest issue was whether or not to fellowship with heathens. By the time of Reformation, the church had been on a 1,500-year quest to amass wealth and influence in the world through political means.
When modern nations enforced separation of church and state, the church found protection from marginalization by asserting its supremacy over government in matters like providing for the success of families, the eradication of crime and punishment, and the construction of holy and healthy cities. These things it tries to achieve by bringing more folks into the society of the church, teaching proper lifestyle, and promising happy life in the hereafter.
The process of separation has gone so far that many evangelical churches today see the larger society almost as an enemy, and so they are late comers, if they arrive at all, to social improvement efforts like the civil rights movement.
Jesus himself, however, dove into problems and solutions dealing with all sectors of society. He taught a kingdom of God that emphatically requires individual civic involvement in the secular realm as well as effort in the church realm.
Kimball Shinkoskey, Woods Cross, Utah
