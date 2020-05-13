Dear Editor:
Decatur County REMC would like to respond to the concern regarding the REMC’s debt.
In order to maintain a reliable system, we must continue to invest in the replacement of poles, transformers, wire, etc. (infrastructure lifecycle management).
As a cooperative we operate as a not-for-profit and have two sources through which we can collect money: through rates to members or through low interest loans by federally backed lenders.
To access federal loans a detailed construction plan must be submitted, approved, and built prior to accessing. The July 2019 loan funds were from improvements previously completed and already applied to our balance sheet.
Decatur County REMC believes in maintaining a responsible blend of low interest debt along with member contribution to avoid raising rates.
We continue to be open, accessible, and transparent with members and as always, we welcome conversations and discussions with members or others in the community.
Decatur County REMC
