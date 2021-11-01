Decatur County Right to Life responds to recent letter
Dear Editor:
This is in response and directed to Mr. Baran, whose letter to the editor about Decatur County Right to Life was published in the Daily News on October 19
Let me start off by introducing myself. My name is Patricia Louagie. I am the current President of Decatur County Right to Life, former teen mom, and a survivor of sexual assault. I believe in the sacredness of life from the moment of conception to natural death. We are all God’s children regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation, or nationality. We are called to love all of God’s children.
No one person or one group can tackle all these issues you brought up, and there is no yes or no answer to them.
So far in 2021, less than 16,000 people have been killed by gun violence in the United States while 708,000 babies have been killed by abortion. Not all states are required to report abortions (New Hampshire and New Jersey aren’t). Some states aren’t required to report non-surgical abortions (Alabama, Florida, Hawaii, Nevada and Tennesse). So, 708,000 is a low number.
Re taxpayer finance health insurance: Ask me again when we have a healthcare system that doesn’t pay for abortions (Obamacare) or force some organizations to pay for birth control and abortions when it goes against their religious beliefs (Little Sisters of the Poor).
Explain to me why must I sign a consent form for my 16-year-old daughter to be able to take Tylenol, cough drops, Benadryl and Origel but it’s OK for her to get birth control or have an abortion without my consent? Do you know the risk of an abortion on the mother? Abortion places women at increased risk of physical injury including the risk of: infection, fever, abdominal pain and cramping, bleeding, hemorrhage, blood transfusion with its subsequent risks, deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary or amniotic fluid embolism, injury to the cervix, vagina, uterus, Fallopian tubes and ovaries, bowel, bladder, and other internal organs, anesthesia complications (which are higher with general anesthesia), failure to remove all the contents of the uterus (leaving behind parts of the fetus/baby or placenta), need to repeat the surgery, possible hospitalization, risk of more surgery such as laparoscopy or exploratory laparotomy, possible hysterectomy (loss of the uterus and subsequent infertility), allergic reactions to medicines, mis-diagnosis of an intrauterine pregnancy with a tubal or abdominal pregnancy being present (which necessitates different treatment with medicines or more extensive surgery), possible molar pregnancy with the need for further treatment, emotional reactions (including but not limited to depression, guilt, relief, anxiety) death of the woman, and risk of a living, injured baby.
DCRTL loves and supports both the mother and the baby.
DCRTL proudly financially supports our local pregnancy care center. We worked hard to raise the funds needed to have a Safe Haven Baby Box installed at our fire station, to give mothers in need a safe and anonymous way to surrender their baby. We seek to educate the public on the issues of abortion, infanticide, and euthanasia and to move our culture back to a respect for human life, including unborn children.
We believe every human life is valuable, from the moment of fertilization, because every human life is created in the image of God (Psalm 139).
Resources for Unplanned Pregnancies:
National Safe Haven Crisis line – 866-992-2291
Clarity Pregnancy Care Services – 812-222-0367
St Elizabeth/Coleman Pregnancy and Adoption Services – 317-787-3412
Resources for Mental & Emotional help following an abortion
Rachel’s Vineyard- 877-467-3463
Information and statistics contained in this letter were obtained from the following sources: cnn.com, abortioncounter.com, guttmacher.org, and hli.org.
Patricia Louagie
Decatur County
