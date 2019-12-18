Facts About Employee Groups at Greensburg Community Schools
Dear Editor,
There has been a recent monologue from our state officials seemingly aimed to cause conflict between teachers, local administrators, and school boards. Such a monologue would lead the casual reader to think that: 1) the state is providing plenty of dollars to schools; 2) schools have too many administrators; and 3) those dollars are going to administrators in lieu of teachers. As this issue is discussed I think it is important that I share some factual information with our public concerning our school district’s use of basic grant dollars. Since much of the information coming from the state is misleading I have an obligation to inform and share with our community fact-based information concerning Greensburg Schools use of the basic grant dollars.
Legislative leaders are using the term “dollars to the classroom” and inferencing waste of monies by administration that could be going into the classroom. For example, I have seen comparisons of percentages of funds used to pay teachers versus administrators. However, this comparison is very misleading. In addition to what is considered the traditional “administrator” there are also employee groups included in that category by legislators that have nothing to do with school administration. Most people would think of administrators as being superintendents, principals, assistant principals, deans or maybe athletic directors. Legislators define administrative cost as monies being paid to anyone who is not directly a classroom teacher-meaning support staff such as secretaries, cafeteria workers, custodians, maintenance, bus drivers, etc. would be included. It is intellectually dishonest to talk about administrative costs without clearly defining which employees are factoring into the legislator’s administrative cost numbers. Their costs definitely go far beyond perceived administrative positions.
In our school district we have 344 employees employed by the school corporation. Of that number we have 143 that are in the teacher/counselor/librarian category, 11 building and Central Office administrators, and the largest group of 201 employees consisting of 13 secretaries, 2 nurses, 51 instructional assistants, 39 cafeteria workers, 27 transportation department employees, 6 technology employees and 28 maintenance /custodial employees. We also have other part time employees who act as substitutes and coaches. All of these employees are vital to the efficient operation of the school district and require significant basic grant dollars to fund. It would not be honest in labeling their salaries as “administrative expenses.”
The Education Fund is fully supported by State Tuition Basic Grant dollars. This is the money that comes from the school funding formula. Greensburg Schools gets a specific dollar amount from the state for each enrolled student. When looking at Basic Grant salary expenditures for 2019 at Greensburg, 62.67% of the expenditures are for teacher salaries and benefits, while 7.98% are for administrator salaries and benefits. The remaining dollars go to pay employee groups such as the instructional assistants, nurses, secretaries, substitute teachers, and the extracurricular stipends for coaches and sponsors. There are other employee groups that are paid out of the Operations Fund, which is fully supported by local property tax dollars, such as the bus drivers, maintenance, and technology employees. When legislators start talking about administrator pay, consider what they mean by “Administrator”. This can be misleading, as shown already.
It’s important to have a continued dialogue about the school financial funds and the use of state basic grant money. Our public needs to become more informed and understand what is correct or not about “too many state dollars are being spent on administrator salaries.” Actual administrators are necessary for the programming of instruction, school safety, budgeting, grants, supervision of facilities, and the overall operations of our schools. By the way, increases in administrative numbers have been in response to legislative mandates involving school safety, CTE initiatives, standardized testing, and the social emotional learning demands placed on schools.
Our schools would not operate as efficiently or as safely as they currently do without the administrative support we have in each of our buildings.
Greensburg School Corporation has nurtured a collaborative relationship with our teachers’ association. We appreciate what our staff does for students each and every day, and we use the state dollars with fidelity to compensate them in the best way possible. We would certainly welcome additional state support to further increase teacher salaries and help to combat the teacher shortage our state is experiencing. Dollars that we spend on administration are dollars necessary to maintain programs, facilities, and student safety in our school district. Please don’t let legislators pit teachers versus administrators so they can divert the real concern of adequate funding needed for all schools.
Respectfully submitted,
Tom Hunter, Superintendent Greensburg Schools
