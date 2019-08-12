Dear Editor,
The Decatur County Parks and Recreation Department wishes to thank the following people, organizations and businesses for their support of the 2019 fireworks display.
Thank you to the following for their help on the night of the display: Dave and Karen Smith, Jody Biddinger, Phil Nobbe, Jim Ponsler, Rylan Kraushar, Josh Marsh, Christian and Dea Rust, Bryce McCullough, Charity Wilder, Abby Banker, Bryan Bockover, Greensburg Fire Department, Decatur County Sheriff’s Department and Decatur County EMS.
Special thanks to the following sponsors for this year’s display: Visit Decatur County, Inc., Decatur County Community Foundation, The Standard Fertilizer, B&B Tooling, Gilliland-Howe Funeral Home, Davis & Daughters, Napoleon State Bank, GECOM, City of Greensburg, Levenstein’s Abby Carpet, Blasdel Enterprises, First Federal Savings & Loan, Rolfes, Garvey Walker & Robbins, Parkside Lanes, Kova Fertilizer, The Optimist Club of Greensburg, John and Sandra Westhafer, Greensburg Tool & Supply, Dr. Robert Eversole, Greensburg Daily News, Stradley-Hagerty, LLC, Drs. Weigel and Lohmueller, Ford Abstract, KFab, Koenig Implements, Scheidler Brothers, Inc., and Enhanced Telecommunications Corp.
Special thanks also to the Decatur County Extension Office and Decatur County Fair Board for allowing us to use their facility for the event.
We truly appreciate the continued support of the community!
Sincerely,
Robert W. Barker
Superintendent
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.