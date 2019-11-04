Fond memories from Greensburg’s past
Dear Editor:
Who remembers Mary and Betty’s store on South Broadway in Greensburg?
Recently, Anna “Betty “ Letzler passed away at the age of 96. This has sparked lots of text between my six sibling and myself.
Wally and Mildred Moeller and seven kids lived only three blocks away from the store and thus all had different and wonderful memories of that grocery store on the edge of town.
I myself worked there in 1969 before my high school graduation.
The store had a cash register that I had to punch in all the items, one by one, and actually make change. When a car pulled up, I would pump gas, and when the children came in, I was the there to watch their faces stare into the HUGE candy counter and pick out candy, each costing one penny. YES, 1 cent candy!
My brother remembers “little spaghetti string red licorice rolled up” and “paraffin miniature Kool-Aid bottles.”
My sister remembers delivering papers for my brothers and “getting paid with penny candy” from Mary and Betty’s.
Another brother said, “Dad said I was their best customer.”
And then this response sums it up: “better than Christmas almost!”
I hope this brings back memories for all of you in Greensburg. I sure loved working with Mary and Betty.
Teresa moeller Bavender, Stockton, Californita
