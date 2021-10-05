Dear Editor:
On September 16, 2021, WIBC radio in Indianapolis reported that 125 health workers at I.U. Health quit their jobs rather than take the Covid-19 vaccine.
A report from National Public Radio on September 13 reported that a hospital in New York will stop delivering babies for a while. The hospital required maternity workers to get the Covid–19 vaccine and many quit their jobs rather than get the shot.
What do these hospital workers know about the vaccine that the average person does not?
On June 10, 2021, CNN Senior Medical Correspondent Elizabeth Cohen reported that both the Israeli Ministry of Health and an advisors’ report posted on the CDC website on June 1 cite a probable link between Covid-19 vaccinations and myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscles) in young adults, especially young men.
On September 15 in the Western Journal, an article by Grant Atkinson describes a warning against vaccine mandates by a young male student who is an NCAA athlete. He got severe heart complications after taking the vaccine.
If thousands of young men and women in our armed forces get myocarditis or other heart complications from being forced to take a Covid-19 vaccine, won’t that weaken the strength of our armed forces?
Forcing people to take a vaccine that has definitely hurt other people is wrong. People have a right to resist those who want to risk harming them for the sake of corporate or government policy. Refusing to take the vaccine should result in no discipline of any civilian or military personnel. They did not forsake their right to protect their lives and health when they entered government service.
By ordering that everyone in our armed forces get vaccinated despite proven possible harm to the health of those to take it, Joe Biden is serving the special interests of the vaccine industry and those adversarial nations and groups that want our armed forces weakened.
Woodrow Wilcox
Dyer, Indiana
