Dear Editor:
As taxpayers of Adams Township, Decatur County, over 200 of us have watched the daily events occurring in our neighborhood and are aghast that our voices are having trouble getting heard by officials that matter. As it turns out, a Township Trustee possesses an unusual degree of “power” that defies the normal checks and balances built into governmental agencies. This would never be a problem if the Trustee was indeed “Trusty.” Since June 2019, Adams Township Trustee Charity Wilder has made a series of decisions that were made counter to wise governance, the will of the people, and the duties of the office.
On March 29, 2022, Adams Township residents got reminded of how it feels to be overpowered by bully antics similar to that which we may have endured on the playground in grade school! I am referring to the conclusion to the process of presenting the results of a “study” to see if Adams Township and the City of St. Paul could benefit from an interlocal agreement to form a Fire Territory.
Presently, Adams Township has two volunteer fire stations, both of which are in various stages of acquiring new facilities. Both are volunteer departments, constantly in need of more recruits, more equipment, more room, and more finances. But, as all volunteer organizations do, they manage within the limits of what they have and provide the best service they can. Such is the case especially for the Adams Fire Station. In June 2021, Trustee Wilder decided on her own that the Adams station did not meet her standards, and publicly announced that she was pulling funding for the fire service contract issued to the Adams station. Over the protests of hundreds of affected citizens, she forced the decision to remain in effect since the Trustee has, by statute, the power to select fire service providers for the protection of the citizens. Her advisory board voted multiple times in opposition and urged her to restore funding, yet the Trustee enlisted numerous methods to discredit the volunteer force and pursue methods intended to starve them out. The Fire Territory proposal was the last attempt, and we now must resort to an upcoming appeal to the Auditor’s Office to change this. Luckily, our responders are dedicated to their job and they continue to service their territory as best they can. Good for them!
At last week’s public meeting, both Adams Township and the City of St Paul were to field questions about the proposed Fire Territory. A Fire Territory will raise property taxes disproportionately for the Township citizens. These citizens have tried fervently to stop the additional taxation, and the ensuing Territory Board that is set up to favor the interests of St. Paul, and the demise of the ATVFD. With close to 200 signed petitioners and 40+ protesters at each of the last four board meetings, the two boards were still unable to stop the Fire Territory decision. When one board members abstained, that left the door open for the Trustee to vote in his place. This same board member had proclaimed his disapproval of the Fire Territory at the past four Township meetings. But, when the Trustee marched in with three lawyers in tow, the bully tactics were more than the two boards could overcome. Was it legal; probably so! Was it right; ABSOLUTELY NOT!
Who or what actions can be taken to overcome this blatant power play? Time will tell. In the meantime, Adams Township residents need to remember how they were treated over the past few years as they vote in the upcoming primary election. Luckily, two fair-minded alternatives are running for Trustee in the upcoming primary for Adams Township Trustee and several more for Advisory Board.
So, now we continue fighting to make sure the bully tactics do not prevail! Who will come to our rescue? Will it be in time? Sound familiar? Hopefully our voice will finally matter. Make your vote count in the Primary!
Thank You,
Roger DuMond, Decatur County
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.