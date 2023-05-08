Dear Editor:
Firefighting is a vital profession and constituents are often surprised to know that more than 70% of fire departments in the state are fully staffed by volunteers.
That’s because funding for local fire service has struggled to keep up with the demand and rising costs, which creates safety concerns for communities as volunteer department consider closing their doors.
I believe it’s time to extinguish funding concerns for Indiana’s volunteer fire service and that’s why I crafted legislation this year to help.
Currently, volunteer fire departments are primarily funded by township governments through property and income taxes, but those funds just don’t cover their actual needs. That’s why local departments often host various fundraisers to pay for upgraded equipment and other needed items. Due to tight funding constraints, volunteer firefighters are not only wanted but critically needed as costs continue to rise.
Decatur County alone is home to 10 different volunteer departments, and paying to update equipment and provide training can be a challenge.
I authored legislation, which was ultimately included in House Enrolled Act 1454, to allow counties to adopt a resolution for one or more township fire departments, volunteer fire departments, or fire districts and territories to receive up to .05% of their public safety local income tax. This is a great local option for a sustainable funding stream for fire service and I strongly believe our local counties should jump on this opportunity. While this measure won’t solve our longstanding funding issues, it’s a certainly a strong step in the right direction and I’m committed to finding other solutions.
This session, I also worked with Indiana Department of Homeland Security to support funding and training resources for Indiana’s fire service. I authored legislation, which was included in the budget, to create a Regional Public Safety Training Fund to provide much-needed support to update firefighter training facilities, provide scholarships for students pursuing a public safety field, equipment upgrades and training programs.
As a former firefighter, I have tremendous respect for the men and women who serve as they sacrifice time away from their families, and often risk their health and even their lives to help others. As chair of the House Veterans Affairs and Public Safety Committee, I’m committed to serving all our heroes in uniform like our local law enforcement, firefighters, public safety personnel and veterans.
If you have any questions about these new laws or others passed during the 2023 legislative session, please contact me 317-234-9139 or h67@iga.in.gov.
State Rep. Randy Frye, Greensburg
