Dear Editor:
Having lost my beagle to cancer April 4th (she was my buddy for 8 years), my wife surprised me with a new puppy May 11th.
It was a female Red Bone 3 months of age and a bundle of energy the first couple of days. Then she quit eating and was not acting right, so a trip to the vet was made.
Having been around dogs my 68 years, I had a pretty good idea what the problem was, but since she was a rescue pup from our local shelter I was hoping for the best.
The first word the vet said was parvo. He took a blood sample and ran the test, and the pup had parvo. The vet said there was not much hope since the pup was in really bad shape.
I took Daisy back home and tried to give her as much care as I could to ease her pain. Later that evening she passed.
It was really hard for me to see my new puppy so full of life go to skin and bones in 4 days. As I buried her, I could not hold back the tears.
At least Daisy is in a better place and is no longer suffering.
She had 2 or 3 litter mates, so they could also have parvo.
To the guy who turned these pups in to the animal shelter, why didn't you have these innocent pups vaccinated against the parvo disease? The virus stays in the soil forever.
So, I will not get another pup unless it has the parvo vaccination.
Bottom line: Have any new 4-legged companion vaccinated. Give 'em a chance.
Larry Walsman
Greensburg
