Dear Editor:
March 30th, Governor Holcomb signed an Executive Order. Beginning April 1, 2020 all abortion clinics are directed to cancel or postpone elective or non urgent surgical or invasive procedures.
Holcomb received a letter March 27,2020, from Rep. Stutzman signed by 73 members of the General Assembly. The letter was a response to constituents voicing concern. “Elective surgeries” from Abortion Clinics had not been included in orders to postpone or delay during the quarantine.
Indiana has watched Governors and State AG’s order abortion facilities be closed in Texas, Ohio, Louisiana, Mississippi and Maryland and expected Indiana to follow suit.
Thank you, Governor Holcomb, for listening and doing the right thing. But will subjective loopholes and lawsuits renege this order?
Sadly, we cannot celebrate victory with “sanctity of life’ advocates across the state and nation and cancel the millstone order just yet.
Rogue federal judges are taking momentary victories and declaring the abortion suspension “unconstitutional.” They use the 1973 Roe v Wade card, clamoring “a women’s right to choose.”
Each states ruling has been challenged and overturned as unconstitutional by rogue judges. Planned Parenthood for the win.
Indiana state code IC 16-34-2-1.1 declares “human life begins at conception.” Will women’s rights ever include the life of the girl in the womb with her own DNA, her own blood type, her right to life, liberty and pursuit of happiness?
Will Indiana be sued next?
Heidi Pezdek
Rushville, Indiana
