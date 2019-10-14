Greensburg, are we proud yet?
Dear Editor:
I just received from Phil Goddard a copy of the eminent domain document they have been served with from the Greensburg City Board of Aviation Commissioners on behalf of the City of Greensburg to take their historic farm ground.
Sadly, this is not the city I grew up in. A city where we cared about our neighbors. When did we stop valuing history and where we came from? The Goddard family have been a very generous and integral part of Greensburg from its founding. Their family donated the land for Greensburg to be developed on. Their father served as a judge here for 30 or more years. Is this the way we repay them?
Four out of five members of our city council voted to move forward with this project without any proof of need, no return on investment and no projection of what the operating costs and FAA compliances will cost. Is this how people conduct themselves who are elected to protect our tax money? Are the citizens of the city of Greensburg condoning this action by sitting back and re-electing these people to office time after time?
The airport board is an all appointed board, so they have no fear of any election removing them. Both political parties have supported their actions. So they (the airport board) can do the dirty work of eminent domain to save face for the city council who could have stopped this by denying the matching funding. All of these people ignored a survey that was taken by Farm Bureau which showed 29 percent supporting this expansion and 71 percent opposing this expansion.
The public needs to be aware of who it is that is propelling this unjust fiasco.
So here they are:
Mayor Dan Manus
Jamie Cain, City Council
Darrell Poling, City Council
Vietta McKenzie, City Council
Darren Covington, City Council
The Board of Aviation Commissioners of the City of Greensburg:
Bill Ernstes, President
Jon Dooley, Vice-President
Jim Pruett, board member
Orris Reese, board member
Are we proud of this action Greensburg?
I pray not.
Jean Johannigman, Decatur County
