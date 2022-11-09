Dear Editor:
I am not usually a negative-thinking person. I like to look for the bright side in every situation. That is not possible given our present national condition.
I am writing this on Sunday evening, just two days prior to the mid-term elections. These elections are typically not shown much attention by the average citizen, being mainly of interest to professional politicians and those running for the offices on the ballot, which are often unopposed.
Tuesday's election was terribly different from the norm. After observing the political scene for the past few years, I fear a historical upheaval is in the making.
I fear that Tuesday's elections will be a clear signal that the United States is careening headlong into a dictatorial state. I also fear that the 2024 election threatens to be the final legitimate election in the brief but glorious history of the United States.
It seems that a large portion of the electorate is positively thrilled at the prospect of having a "strong man" form of government. The events transpiring in the U.S. precisely mirror the history of Germany in the late 1920's and early 1930's. At the same time, Italy under Mussolini comes to mind. All of these "strong man" adventures started out great and they all ended tragically. We've always thought and said, "It can't happen here!," but of course it can. Remember, at the time of the American Revolution, many good citizens wanted Washington to become King George the First. They wanted a "strong man" to take care of them. This crazy democracy idea would never work and would require citizens to actually take part in it. Way too much trouble.
I headed this letter "Happy, happy Hoosiers" because Indiana is a bright-red state and will certainly mirror the actions in other right-wing states.
In my long life I have been a Democrat, a Republican and of recent times a hapless Independent. I have often stated that I didn't leave these political parties, they left me--both of them becoming far, far too radical for my taste.
I hope you enjoyed casting your vote Tuesday. It may well be the penultimate one you will ever cast.
Norman D. Voiles
Rural Rushville, Indiana
