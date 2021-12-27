Hatred convulses the world
Dear Editor:
The spate of hatred perpetuated against Asian Americans in the United States through physical and verbal attacks, and the discrimination against LGBTQ, Black, Latino, Indian and Jewish Americans in recent years, highlights the persecution of minorities in the U.S. and the world. Blacks and Native Americans in the U.S. have experienced this over the past 300 years. Other minorities in the world have been subjected to persecution and discrimination, and all of the wars in the world have had an element of hatred within them. Genocide has been committed against the Armenians by the Turks, in Rwanda by Hutus against the Tutsis, in Cambodia by the Khmer Rouge, and by the Serbs against the Bosnians.
Jews in the world, especially in Europe, have been persecuted over the millennia, and they experienced the largest genocidal massacre of all time. The Holocaust in the 1930s and 1940s perpetrated by Nazi Germany and the Nazi leaders (who amazingly claimed to be devout Christians), along with the acquiescence of the vast majority of the German people, exemplified the European hatred of the Jews. An Anti-Defamation League study in 2019 documented widespread anti-Jewish behavior persisted against a miniscule Jewish population of 0.2% of the total European population. Greece was at 67% Jew hatred with Jews only 0.05% of the Greek population, Poland 48%, Ukraine 46%, Hungary 42%, Russia 31%, Spain 28%, Austria 20%, Italy 18%, France 17% and Germany 15%. The United Kingdom, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland were 5% to 15%. In comparison, the U.S. was 14%, but attacks are increasing by neo-Nazis and Muslims. Muslim countries in the Middle East and North Africa were at 74% Jew hatred.
Muslim persecution of Christians was recently documented in the “ World Wide List, 2021.” It states every day in some Muslim countries 13 Christians are killed, 12 are arrested or imprisoned, 5 are abducted and 12 churches are attacked. Extreme persecution of Christians, which includes harassing, beating, imprisoning and raping occurs in 12 nations, nine of which are Muslim-majority countries, including Afghanistan, Somalia, Libya, Pakistan, Yemen, Iran, Nigeria, Iraq and Syria. Nearly 80% of Christian persecution in the world is committed by Muslims. The United States has seen a number of Muslim attacks on Christians and Jews, including the World Trade Center, 9/11 and numerous attacks by individuals over the decades..
Some strides have been made in reducing the persecution of people, but there remains a long way to go to overcome the convulsiveness of hatred and violence in the world perpetrated against people who are typically very intelligent, educated and successful.
Donald Moskowitz, Londonderry New Hampshire
No longer shocked by the shocking
Dear Editor:
Politics and sports shouldn’t mix. Maybe there should be separation between the two as there (supposedly) is between church and state.
When former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeled for the National Anthem in 2016, ex-president Donald Trump called for him to be taken off the field. I was dismayed at Trump for trolling football instead of trying to reason with saber-rattling North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. I naively thought Korean missiles aimed at Japan and Hawaii were a priority over football.
I’ve concluded that sports, like everything else is being compromised by the same knee-jerk attitudes that have poisoned politics.
Taunting and celebrations in the NFL, aside from a few silly rules, are largely overlooked. The minimum salary for NFL players is roughly $660,000 for a season. If you were paid that amount or more, would you be intimidated by a $14,000 fine for flipping off the opposing coach? The same is true in Congress where GOP leaders won’t censure or discipline members for juvenile, offensive remarks. Some still maintain that the January 6th insurrection was a “normal tourist visit.”
Boorish behavior once shocked us, now we’re used to it. In fact, we’re used to being used to it. The space between initial shock and resignation is shrinking.
Is there a way to reverse that?
Jim Newton, Itasca, Illinois
Biden’s double standard
Dear Editor:
President Biden has double standards.
If foreigners want to fly into the U.S., they must prove that they have been vaccinated or tested negative for Covid 19 only a few hours before boarding the airplane.
If thousands or millions of unvaccinated illegal aliens want to walk into the U.S., they don’t have to do anything. We don’t have a complete wall and network of deterrents to stop them. And Biden issues orders and regulations to prevent border patrol agents from doing their jobs effectively to prevent criminals and sick illegals from entering our country.
I believe that a verse in the Bible warns that “a double standards man is untrustworthy in all things.”
Woodrow Wilcox, Dyer, Indiana
