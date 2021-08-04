Have we become a ‘victim society’
Dear Editor:
Among the many screwed-up aspects of modern-day American society, we find that we may be becoming a nation of “volunteer victims.” Given today’s ongoing emphasis on race, gender and so forth, it seems almost everyone today is a victim of some kind. Perhaps some are even seeking some sort of advantage in that “victim” status.
Case in point: At the conclusion of the investigation into the mass shooting this past April at the Indianapolis FedEx facility, it was determined that the crime was not racially motivated and was the work of a mentally-impaired former employee whose intent was “suicide by cop.”
Of the eight victims, four were Sikhs, a religious group originating in India.
Now the Sikhs, a group of which makes up a substantial portion of the employees at that facility, are “disappointed” that the crime was not ruled a racially biased hate crime.
One could ask why members of the Sikh community, now residents of the United States, would want to be portrayed as victims of a hate crime directed at them, rather than being just “regular citizens” who happened to be the victims of a suicidal murderer.
Can it be that the Sikhs think that some sort of special treatment evolves to victims of a “hate” crime that do not otherwise evolve?
While our sympathies go out to the Sikh victims, as they do to all victims of criminal actions, we do not feel they should seek special status or recognition because of their national origin or religious beliefs.
Let us fervently hope that being a victim has not become a preferred situation in these United States.
Norman D. Voiles Rushville
Henry County reader concerned about ‘solar farm’
Dear Editor:
Warning “NextEra Energy” is trying to convert “1,000” acres adjacent to Greensboro, Indiana into solar “photovoltaic” panels – the “Greensboro project.”
NextEra is not informing the potential signers of the negative consequences: lower property values, erosion and runoff, sun glare, loss of agricultural land, old panels contaminating landfills, loss of trees, loss of country appeal, and loss of habitat for wildlife.
Also, for some reason the company advises people to go to their website to see the project area map, but it is not near Greensboro!
Some rural Greensboro residents have signed a 30 year contract resulting in hundreds of acres possibly being “planted” in solar panels.
Fifty years of my and my husband’s blood, sweat, and tears for what? ! A property owner does not have the right to put anything they wish on their property! There must be proper oversight and controls! There must be consideration of neighbors!
One of many resources is “Henry County, IN Solar Awareness” on Facebook. Another is “Do We Have To Destroy The Earth In Order To Save It” on the web.
I am warning anyone planning to buy land in rural Henry County to do research to find out if they could be practically or totally surrounded by solar panels, which could be the case soon for some residents! At this time it is hard to get any factual information.
Susan Stoots, Greensboro Township New Castle
Don’t tread on me
Dear Editor:
I get it. People don’t want to have to wear masks or get the vaccine. Many also don’t want speed limits on freeways, safety inspections for cars, or parking citations.
People don’t like taxes on gasoline, labels on food, or restrictions on guns, sex, and gambling. People want to be able to smoke on airplanes and in restaurants.
Folks don’t want to have to get drivers licenses, business licenses, marriage licenses or licenses to practice medicine. Business people don’t want any curbs on interest charged for loans, or on monopoly practices.
People hate property taxes on their homes once their kids have graduated from school. Many people want voluntary rather than compulsory education, personal control of the curriculum, and easing of labor laws for children.
People dislike putting up with water use and land use restrictions, and building codes. Speaking of land, folks hate to have to get a passport to travel, or pay respect to immigration laws. Much easier to just cross the river.
A whole lot of people would rather just grab something that delights their eyes, rather than have to pay for it.
Face it, millions of people seriously are convinced they should get all the benefits of being an American without having to play their part in providing for the peace and security, safety and health of their neighbors.
Kimball Shinkoskey Woods Cross, Utah
