Dear Editor:
When a patient’s condition is quickly deteriorating, our doctors and nurses rely on a “rapid response” team to step in an instant to provide additional support. Right now, our healthcare workers need their own form of “rapid response” to help ease the burden they continue to carry from the pandemic.
Fortunately, our hospitals and state leaders have options to help resuscitate our healthcare workers by reevaluating how hospitals deliver care and providing accessible career advancement opportunities.
Affordable and flexible education opportunities help retain and upskill healthcare talent, especially for those entering the workforce in positions like a licensed practical nurse or medical assistant. These professionals are qualified to support the nurses, doctors and others. By creating more opportunities for them to support and grow, we can help ease the workload across all roles.
Mentorship is an important factor in preparing new professionals, but the overall fatigue, staffing shortages and pandemic ramifications have made it more challenging to identify nursing preceptors, or nurses who support the next generation through practical, useful feedback. Preceptor relationships are critical in guiding nurses, and we must explore how we can better provide this valuable experience.
Healthcare workers provide an essential lifeline for those in need, but their condition is crumbling and urgently needs a rapid response. Similarly to how specialized teams are equipped to aid an ailing patient, we have solutions that can ease the burden on medical professionals. Let’s engage them.
Lisa Eagans
State Director of Prelicensure Nursing-Indiana, College of Health Professions
