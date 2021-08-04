Dear Editor:
Warning “NextEra Energy” is trying to convert “1,000” acres adjacent to Greensboro, Indiana into solar “photovoltaic” panels – the “Greensboro project.”
NextEra is not informing the potential signers of the negative consequences: lower property values, erosion and runoff, sun glare, loss of agricultural land, old panels contaminating landfills, loss of trees, loss of country appeal, and loss of habitat for wildlife.
Also, for some reason the company advises people to go to their website to see the project area map, but it is not near Greensboro!
Some rural Greensboro residents have signed a 30 year contract resulting in hundreds of acres possibly being “planted” in solar panels.
Fifty years of my and my husband’s blood, sweat, and tears for what? ! A property owner does not have the right to put anything they wish on their property! There must be proper oversight and controls! There must be consideration of neighbors!
One of many resources is “Henry County, IN Solar Awareness” on Facebook. Another is “Do We Have To Destroy The Earth In Order To Save It” on the web.
I am warning anyone planning to buy land in rural Henry County to do research to find out if they could be practically or totally surrounded by solar panels, which could be the case soon for some residents! At this time it is hard to get any factual information.
Susan Stoots
Greensboro Township
New Castle
