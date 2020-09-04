Dear Editor:
The 49th annual Holiday Bazaar at Batesville Primary School in November has been cancelled this year due to Covid 19.
The Beta Sigma Phi sorority ladies want to let the communities know about this decision and to thank the public for their support in previous year.
However, there is another way to support our non profit service organization. The sorority will continue their raffle drawing this year. The raffle offers 50 prizes with the big prize as $500 cash. Drawing will be held Nov. 15, 2020
Any questions, contact Lori Giltz at 812-934-4722.
Tickets are available in Batesville at Dunlap's Building Materials, at Bird in a Tree Boutique, or from any sorority member.
Val Stutler
Publicity chairperson
