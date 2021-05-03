Dear Editor:
Six million immigrants work in essential occupations, helping to keep every one of us healthy and cared-for during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While making up only 17% of about 156 million working people, immigrants are disproportionately represented in COVID-19 front line occupations and essential industries, including being 30% of agriculture workers, 37% of meatpackers, 17% of the health care and social services industry, 18% of the essential retail and wholesale industry, which includes groceries, pharmacies, and gas stations; and 26% of the manufacturing industry, which includes food, medicine, soap/cleaning agents.
Essential immigrant workers who are undocumented, and immigrants with temporary immigration status such as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, are part of our communities and part of our recovery. They deserve a path to citizenship. Senator Young, Senator Braun, and Congressman Pence must work with President Biden to honor our undocumented sisters and brothers who have risked their lives in service to each of us.
Everyday these people, the undocumented, are working hard for their families and for their communities; they are doing the same thing that our ancestors (those of us who are already citizens) did. They are no different than the rest of us.
Noella Poinsette
Oldenburg
