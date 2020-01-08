Impeachment process no sham
Dear Editor:
Humpty Trumpy sat on a wall; Humpty Trumpy had a great fall. All of the king’s horses and all of the king’s men couldn’t put Humpty Trumpy together again.
As I venture into this morass, I find truth and a betrayal of truth. I find integrity and a betrayal of integrity. I find courage and I find cowardice. I find a president and his sycophants putting themselves first and country last. I see a declination of morality that has unforeseen consequences to our country. I see Donald Trump.
The following is a chronology of some of the major events that have taken place over the last several months concerning the impeachment of President Trump.
July 25, 2019: President Trump had a telephone conversation with Ukraine’s President Zelensky. During the course of that conversation Trump suggest that Zelensky should investigate Joe and Hunter Biden’s dealings in Ukraine for possible corruption. Trump then makes this request, “I would like you to do us a favor though, because our country has been through a lot and Ukraine knows a lot about it.” At least a week before Trump’s conversation with Zelensky, Trump instructed Mick Mulvaney, acting Chief of Staff, to hold back almost $400 million in military aid for Ukraine. The July 25 conversation will take its place in history as the genesis of what will become known as the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
September 9: House Intelligent Committee is alerted to a “whistleblower” complaint.
September 24: Nancy Pelosi announces a formal impeachment investigation.
October 8: Trump refuses to comply with impeachment inquiry; announces he will not turn over requested documents.
October 17: Trump admits to quid pro quo with Ukraine – then walks it back.
November 13: The House Intelligence Committee begins with its first public hearings.
December 4: House Judiciary Committee holds its first public hearings.
December 10: House Democrats unveil two Articles of Impeachment.
December 13: House of Judiciary Committee votes to approve Articles of Impeachment.
As of this writing, Nancy Pelosi has not yet delivered the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate.
Mitch McConnell: Even before the House Judiciary Committee voted to send Articles of Impeachment to the full House for a vote, Senator McConnell said: “Everything that I do during this, I’m coordinating with White House Counsel. There will be no difference between the President’s position and our position to how to handle this.”
Profiles in courage: This country owes the “whistleblower” and Inspector General Atkinson an eternal debt of gratitude for what they did; we may never have known what repugnant deeds our president and his sycophants were up to. Also, the witnesses that appeared before the House Intelligence Committee. They spoke truth-to-power and the damnation they have been subjected to, then and now, must be terrible. We thank them.
The Trump House of Cards bears the weight of the pathological lies and deceit that Mr. Trump has wrought upon it. Not even Humpty Dumpty (not misspelled) could put it back together again.
John Vanderbur, Greensburg
Operation Christmas Child thanks
Dear Editor:
I am writing to thank Decatur County residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children around the world.
The generosity of Decatur County and the Southeast Indiana Area Team enabled us to well exceed our goal by collecting 12,447 gift-filled shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child. This project of the international Christian relief organization, Samaritan’s Purse, includes the U.S., Germany, Australia, Canada, U.K., and other sending countries. Collections this year resulted in shoebox gifts for millions of children around the world.
Through shoeboxes—packed with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items—Decatur County volunteers brought joy to children in need around the world. Each gift-filled shoebox is a tangible expression of God’s love, and it is often the first gift these children have ever received. Thanks to the generosity of donors, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 168 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories since 1993.
It’s not too late for people to make a difference. Though local drop-off locations are closed until Nov. 16 – 23, 2020, anyone can still be a part of this life-changing project by conveniently packing a personalized shoebox gift online at samaritanspurse.org/buildonline. Participants can also challenge others to pack boxes online with them or use a shoebox gift card to share the opportunity with friends and family. Information about year-round volunteer opportunities can also be found on the website or by calling Lisa Hoog (Area Coordinator) at 812-212-6979.
Thank you again to everyone who participated in this global project—many do so year after year. These simple gifts, packed with love, send a message to children worldwide that they are loved and not forgotten. Remember, it is never too early to starting packing shoeboxes for 2020!
Sincerely,
Jan Kratochvil, Media Support Team Member Operation Christmas Child Lawrenceburg, Indiana
