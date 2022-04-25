Dear Editor:
I’m writing to introduce you to someone I have known for many years and respect a great deal – Betsy Mills. She is a Republican running for State Representative in House District 54, which includes Henry, Rush, and parts of Shelby and Hancock Counties.
Betsy will do a great job for our people and our community. I want to be sure you know how great of a representative she will be for the citizens of our district, so I’m writing this letter to my friends and neighbors. I figure maybe it’s better to hear from someone who actually knows her as a person.
My career has been in law enforcement: I retired after 20 years with the Henry County Sheriff’s Department and now serve as Town Marshall of Sulphur Springs and as Henry County’s Coroner. Betsy and I work with each other directly in county government, and in my experience she always puts our first responders first. Betsy has a background in emergency services herself – she worked third shifts as a 911 dispatcher in Middletown to help pay for school. This proves she can perform well under pressure, and I know that in this important job she helped countless local people through problems and emergencies. Not only is this job about communicating with people who are often afraid, injured, and desperate, but it’s also about supporting officers in the middle of crisis situations – keeping them informed, supported, and protected.
In our county, Betsy’s professionalism, understanding, and strong support for police and fire personnel have really made a difference time and again. You can count on her to focus on the needs of our community and to make good decisions for us. I assure you that she will make an outstanding state representative for our community.
Thank you for taking the time to read my letter. I hope you’ll vote for Betsy Mills for State Representative in the Republican primary on May 3. She won’t let us down.
Sincerely,
Stacey Guffey
Sulphur Springs, IN
