Dear Editor:
I want to write to you about a candidate for Indiana House District 54, which covers Henry, Rush, and parts of Shelby and Hancock counties.
Her name is Betsy Mills. I first met Betsy in 2017 when we were at an event at Shafer Leadership Academy designed to encourage citizens to become candidates for public office. We became fast friends – both very passionate as teachers, and as people who wanted to serve our communities through public service and elected office. I’ve recruited her to work on various campaigns helping to get great Republican candidates elected.
Betsy is a great leader. She serves on the Henry County Council, where she watches taxpayer money like a fiscal hawk. Betsy is a significant member of our local Republican Party, serving as both the Henry County Republican Vice Chair, as well as the Indiana Young Republican Vice Chair. And in the community, Betsy is highly involved as a member of the Heart of Indiana United Way, and in various positions as a Ball State alumna. I could name many more responsibilities and leadership positions she holds – but that’s not the point.
What I want to tell you is that Betsy loves East Central Indiana, and she wants us to reach our highest potential. She wants our young people to have good paying jobs that allow them to stay in our region and start their families, rather than move away to Fishers, Indianapolis, or Chicago. She wants our families to be healthy and happy – and for our schools to give the best possible education to our young people. Believe me, as a veteran middle school teacher, nothing means more to me than that.
Betsy is intelligent, kind, honest, funny, curious, hard working, and passionate – if you come to her, she will do everything she can to help you. She is a true servant leader. Vote for her, and you will never regret it – Betsy will fight for you, the district, and our common sense, conservative values.
Sincerely,
Ro Selvey
Muncie City Council- At Large
Former President, Delaware County Republican Women’s Club
