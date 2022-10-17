Dear Editor:
When I told my daughter that her high school science teacher, Nan Polk, was running for the state representative seat she said, “That’s great! It was obvious how hard she worked to teach us every day.”
Nan retired from teaching but she has never stopped working for us every day. Her dedication to the people of Henry County, especially the children of Henry County, has remained strong and active. Nan has a deep understanding of the needs of Henry County families, an unending dedication to the goal of providing the best education in public schools, and an unmatched ability to work with all of us to find solutions to the problems and issues that may arise.
Nan may have retired, but she has never stopped teaching all of us by her example of what a concerned citizen should be. It is obvious how hard she will work to represent all of us in District 54.
Jane Pidgeon
New Castle
