Dear Editor:
Tom Saunders, our State Representative, has announced his retirement after a long career of service. Now the people of the 54th District (Henry, Rush, and parts of Shelby and Hancock counties) need to choose a new candidate to fill this elected position in the May 3rd Republican Primary.
My wife Kathie and I will be voting for Betsy Mills. Let me tell you why.
Betsy understands what the people in this community are struggling with.
How do I know this? Because I worked with Betsy nearly 20 years ago when she was a 911 dispatcher in Middletown and I was a reserve police officer there. Seeing her take those difficult and heartbreaking emergency phone calls on third shifts (as a college student!) impressed me deeply. Betsy was a great dispatcher – calm, collected, and good at helping our fellow citizens through their worst moments. She kept our officers and our citizens safe.
I watched Betsy earn her degrees at Ball State and begin a long track record of public service in our region. Betsy is highly involved – serving on the Henry County Council, as Vice Chair of the Henry County Republicans, on the Henry County/New Castle Economic Development Corporation Board, among so many other responsibilities. She gives her time because she cares.
Betsy asks tough questions. She’s a problem solver. She cares about our community and our people, and she is passionate about positive change to uplift our district and region. Betsy is an excellent communicator, and has tremendous knowledge of governmental procedure and regulations. And she listens – to anyone who asks. You can talk to her in five minutes and know she would do an incredible job at the Indiana Statehouse for our people. I’ve witnessed her lead time and time again – she delivers results.
When I was asked what one word would describe Betsy Mills, my answer is integrity – Betsy has integrity, and will lead us in the right direction and fight for our small town, rural values.
Please join my wife and I to vote for Betsy Mills on May 3rd. Thank you,
Dan and Kathie Fountain
Middletown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.