Dear Editor:
The second amendment of the United States Constitution states:
"A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed." The militias have long since been disbanded. Any time they crop up today the proper authorities investigate them immediately.
Obviously, the former state militias have been replaced by the National Guard and Coast Guard whereby trained military personnel are entrusted with the defense of this country against domestic enemies. Their weapons are tightly controlled and safeguarded.
The only two reasons for a citizen to own a firearm are for hunting or defense of the household from intruders. In either case, ownership of a handgun, shotgun or rifle is more than adequate to satisfy these purposes. There is absolutely no need for any U.S. civilian to own a weapon more powerful or sophisticated than these.
It is highly doubtful that the United States government would have sold Gatling guns to private citizens following the Civil War.
Accordingly, all handguns, shotguns and rifles must be licensed and registered to the degree necessary to match weapon to owner at the click of a computer key.
Furthermore, we must guarantee that the mentally ill do not gain access to them under any circumstances.
Finally, if we had prohibited the purchase of more sophisticated weapons several innocent victims would not have died or been harmed at shopping malls, college campuses, Congressional meetings, churches, concerts etc.
We, as a country, must deal with this issue immediately lest our society fall back to the days when everyone carried a holster.
The NRA (and their subservient politicians) couldn’t care less about the Second Amendment so long as the money keeps pouring in. And now (thanks to them) we are faced with having to provide armed security so that intruders can be met with the same force they bring to the schools.
You never seem to read about their families being victimized. America will not tolerate the massacre of its children any longer. Either the elected officials handle this matter expeditiously or perhaps face the same consequences of our children. Let us hope it does not come to that.
Joe Bialek
Cleveland, Ohio
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.