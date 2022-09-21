Dear Editor:
Related here is a true story that I feel needs to be shared with your readers. It occurred in your circulation area, but I'm not naming the school at this time.
A five-year old boy goes to kindergarten at an elementary school. During normal activities, his pants fall down.
He is taken to the principal's office. Under questioning, he is asked why his pants fell down. Being a child, he responded, "I guess it was magic!" His mother, who is in Cleveland on job-related business, is called. She is informed that the child will be given an in-school suspension and a charge of indecent exposure will be entered into his school record.
She, in turn, calls the boy's father.
The father tells the mother that the grandmother, in dressing the child for school, and being unfamiliar with new clothing recently purchased, inadvertently dressed him in pants that were too large.
Upon receiving this explanation, the school official said that the charges against the child would be dismissed.
This incident is further proof that the world has gone insane. In an earlier, more sane, age, the kindergarten teacher would have opened her drawer, taken out a couple of safety pins, pinned up the too-large pants, and all those involved would have gone about their business and the incident would be quickly forgotten - except for perhaps a few chuckles.
By the way, the boy was wearing underwear.
Norman D. Voiles
Rural Rushville
