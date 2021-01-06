Dear Editor,
I started working at the Rush County Extension Office in June of 2001 with the title of “Temporary, Part-time, Ag Program Assistant.” My last day with Rush County Extension will be January 15, and I leave with the title “ Temporary, Part-time, Ag Program Assistant.”
It has been my privilege and pleasure to get to know and work with the people of the Cooperative Extension Service and the people of Rush County, especially the farmers. I just think it’s time for me to dismount and spend more time at home.
Connie and I will still be residing at Route 1 Knightstown, and as you travel up and down State Road 3 you are welcome to stop and visit. If I’m not there, I may be at some fair watching grandkids show sheep, pigs, rabbits, goats or who knows what!
Thanks to everyone that has helped me along the way.
Will Schakel
Knightstown
