Dear Editor:
While some are painting a bleak picture of the future of community college, our reality is quite the opposite at Ivy Tech Community College. In recent years, enrollment is up, completions are up, degree tracks and certifications have expanded, and new programs are increasing overall student success.
Many of these programs are possible because of partnerships and funding provided by employers in the state, our donors and the foresight of our state legislature, which established Ivy Tech 60 years ago and continues to support the College and create educational opportunities for students.
Earlier this year, we launched our new strategic plan, Higher Education at the Speed of Life to innovate around higher education:
Ivy+ Tuition and Textbooks: We’ve kept college affordable with a low tuition rate, flat tuition for full time students regardless of the number of credits registered in a semester, and a low per-credit-hour textbook rate that guarantees day-one access and affordability to required materials. No other accredited college in Indiana is as affordable as Ivy Tech.
Ivy+ Career Link: Our reimagined career services group helps students find a fulfilling career path, hone employability skills, access a career coach, and connect with employers.
Ivy+ IT Academy: Established to meet the needs of the growing Indiana tech industry, participating students earn accelerated non-credit certificates in as little as a few days or weeks.
These are just a few ways we’re transforming higher education.
Sue Ellspermann
President, Ivy Tech Community College
