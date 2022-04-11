Dear Editor:
I would like to comment on a recent article in (the) newspaper. In the article the prosecution of three individuals who have committed crimes in our county were highlighted. Specifically, I would like to address the Colton Roberts case of his sexual misconduct and official misconduct charges.
Mr. Roberts was an employee of the Detention Center and committed the offense while on duty. Immediately upon hearing of the incident, we removed Mr. Roberts from employment. Detective Jean Burkert of the Sheriff’s office investigated the accusations and turned the case over to the Prosecutor. Chief Deputy Prosecutor Doug Brown then took the case and followed it through to completion. The successful conclusion of this case was the result of the excellent cooperation between the Sheriff’s Office, the Prosecutors office, and the Courts.
The one thing that stuck out about the article was a statement by Prosecuting Attorney Nate Harter. Mr. Harter stated, “We must protect the accused from harm whenever possible”. I could not agree more. It is our job at the Detention Center to protect and care for the people put in our charge. Part of this protection comes from our ability to monitor activities inside the Detention Center.
Unfortunately, although the previous administration did a good job of helping with the design of the new facility, they did miss a few critical needs. We have inadequate surveillance in multiple locations throughout the facility creating many blind spots. This creates the opportunity for situations such as this as well as many presenting the opportunity for other nefarious activities.
This deficiency is exactly why the Sheriff and I have been requesting of the Commissioners and Council, since we opened the Detention Center, additional funds to correct these deficiencies in our monitoring system. We have also applied for a small portion of the ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds given to Decatur County by the Federal Government. We issued this request close to a year ago and, to date, have received no response from either.
Mr. Harter was able to procure $91,000 for a part-time investigator to help Investigator Bill Meyerrose close more cases over the next two years. This will ultimately place more arrestees in the Detention Center subsequently exacerbating the current situation.
To help reduce the probability of incidents such as the Colton Roberts incident from occurring in the future, Mr. Harter’s support of the Detention Center’s request for additional safety funds would be much appreciated and very beneficial to the citizens of Decatur County.
D. W. Parker
Commander
Decatur County Detention Center
