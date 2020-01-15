January is ‘Sanctity of Life Month’
Dear Editor:
This year marks the 47th year since Roe V Wade.
On Jan 8th, dozens of Hoosiers met at the Indiana Statehouse to present 40,000 signed petitions to our representatives for the “Protection at Conception” Act filed as HB 1089. This is the fourth year Representative Curt Nisley has filed this bill. As of this writing, House Speaker Bosma is holding the bill on his desk where it has died for the past three years. Indiana is one of six states that has filed bills to abolish abortion.
The 61,628,584 abortions since Roe v Wade reported by the Gutmacher Institute are proof regulating abortions is not working. Grassroots abolitionists are saying enough killing, regulation is not the answer.
Roe v Wade was ruled before ultrasounds. Now we know children in the womb feel pain, suck their thumbs, and recognize their mother’s voice. Jane Roe, of Roe v Wade, decided against an abortion and gave birth to her baby.
We need to protect the three unalienable rights given to all humans by our Creator in the US Declaration of Independence,
The right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Indiana Code already states, “The human physical life begins when a human ovum is fertilized by a human sperm” 1C 16-34-2-1.1.
Will we stand by and let 22 babies be killed each day in the seven abortion facilities in Indiana? How can God bless America who sheds innocent blood?
End abortion in Indiana.
Heidi Pezdek ,Rushville
