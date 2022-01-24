Dear Editor:
The Salvation Army of Rush County would like to report that the 2021 Kettle Campaign was a huge success! This success is due to the help of many businesses, groups, and individuals.
The Salvation Army would like to thank the Rushville Kroger for its hospitality and safekeeping of the kettles, Citizens State Bank for processing the kettles, TOPS True Value and Tractor Supply Company for counter space for the counter kettles, business and group donors Rushville Eagles Auxiliary 2036, Rushville Optimist Club, Herdrich Petroleum Corporation, French Insurance Agency, Max Brock, Gettinger Family Custom Meats, Inc., and Custer Electric, Inc.
The Salvation Army is especially thankful for the hundreds of individual donors who contributed to the kettle and for the individual volunteer bell ringers and group bell ringers: MoRE for Kids, Rush County Kiwanis, RCHS Key Club, and First Presbyterian Church.
The Salvation Army and the Rush County community thank everyone who helped.
Donations can also be made year-round.
Rush County residents needing assistance from the Salvation Army may contact Main Street Christian Church at 765 932-2997.
Sincerely,
The Salvation Army Council of Rush County
