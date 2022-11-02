Dear Editor:
I looked at a house to buy on Lake McCoy and it could be a nice place. When I drove onto the property it looked like a hurricane had hit. Abandoned trailers everywhere and looked like bad management or no management at all.
I talked to a person while I was there and he had told me that the county was going to clear out the abandoned trailers, just wanted to know is that going to happen?
I really think that Lake McCoy could be a really nice community if someone could get the owner of the trailer park to remove the abandoned trailers.
I'm pretty sure that home owners at Lake McCoy would like to see a improvement as the abandoned trailer park would bring down property value, being that the house's are separate from the trailer park.
Eddie Terry
Greenwood, Indiana
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.