Dear Editor,
I want to start off applauding the Decatur County Board of Zoning Appeals for conducting a very efficient and orderly meeting on an issue of great importance to our community.
Many reasons were given to deny this expansion and many questions were asked that have not yet been answered concerning this request to expand our landfill.
There is an aquifer in the area of the landfill as was witnessed by a document presented that was from the state board of health. The American Medical Association advocates to never put a landfill or expand a landfill where there is an aquifer.
The leachate from the landfill is being pumped into the city, processed and land applied. Other states have outlawed this procedure due to health implications of contaminants showing up in the soil, the water and the food supplies.
Seventy-five percent of the waste that comes into our landfill is from out of our county.
With the presentation of the information and the many questions that were raised this request for the landfill to expand was tabled for further consideration of information and to answer the questions presented.
I am personally opposed to the landfill expansion, and the landfill in general, for the protection of our farm ground, the protection of the health and safety of our community and for possible financial and health implications that could result if we continue to process and land apply this leachate from the landfill.
If you oppose this landfill as well, I would highly suggest that you contact the members of the Board of Zoning Appeals and the Decatur County Commissioners to object to this expansion.
It is time we work for the better health and safety of our community.
Jean Johannigman
Greensburg
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.