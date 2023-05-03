Dear Editor:
Inflation continues to plague our economy, raising gas prices and grocery store bills while putting immense pressure on the middle class. While many of these increases are uncontrollable, we need to make sure that we are doing everything to support Indiana families.
I’m concerned that our legislature has just passed three separate bills that will raise utility costs for Hoosiers. HB 1417 will further elevate utility companies over ratepayers, allowing them to pass unforeseen costs, such as when they close a functioning coal plant, along to ratepayers.
HB 1421 removes key oversight for new utility facilities, and allows utilities to charge ratepayers prior to new facilities being operational.
And HB 1420 will cripple the free market by providing utilities automatic first dibs to highly expensive transmission projects, eliminating competition and driving up prices on consumers.
These bills threaten Hoosier pocketbooks and embolden utilities to raise their rates on consumers at the worst possible time. It is crucial that our legislature goes back to the drawing board with legislation that focuses on affordable and reliable energy solutions that put Indiana families first.
Betsy Mills
Middletown, Indiana
