A respected figure in Greensburg
Dear Editor:
It was with a degree of sadness that I noted the passing of Tom Sibbitt’s name from the annals of Greensburg businesses.
Tom was a respected and well-liked figure in Tree City business for many years.
I fondly recall, many years ago, when Tom liked to frequent local restaurants late in the evening. He would sit at the counter and write copy for his upcoming newspaper ad on the back of a used No. 10 business envelope.
During the course of my residing in Westport and Greensburg and working at the Greensburg Daily News, I interacted with Tom countless times, both as a car customer and as an advertising representative.
Tom Sibbitt was a valued member of the Greensburg community for a long, long time and it has been nice that his name continued, until now, to be represented although he has been gone for some time.
“Tom Sibbitt” may have been the last of the “old time” business names to
exist in Greensburg. The name had a great run.
Best regards,
Norman D. Voiles, Rural Rushville
