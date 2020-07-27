Thank you
Dear Editor,
The Batesville Athletic Boosters would like to thank all the sponsors and players who participated in the annual Bulldog Open at Hillcrest Country Club. The booster club would like to also thank the Hillcrest staff and Izzy’s Catering for their support of the fundraiser as well. Proceeds from the event go to help outfit the BCSC athletic teams. It was a great day with 25 teams participating. Congratulations to the winning foursome of Colt Ryan, Mark Hildebrand, Tom Muto and Kyle Green.
Thanks again,
Bryan Helvie BHS athletic director
Thank you for the help
Dear Editor,
I became aware of Foster Law Group when they spoke at my support group. I had never heard of them, so I was skeptical. After my free consultation, we discussed my parent’s situation. I felt there was finally hope.
I dealt mostly with Mary, who has 31 years of experience. Michael is also very knowledgeable and both knew what information Medicaid needed. Having never been through this, I was going in blind and Mary was always available with answers and most of all hope and support.
A weight has been lifted off of me, letting them take the wheel. My parents only had a will and these days that is not good enough. Our properties are now in trust and protected.
Thank you.
Melissa Rogers
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.